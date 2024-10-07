Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening in New Delhi, official sources said.

Naidu will depart from Hyderabad at 1.30 PM. The CM will also meet Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw later.

He is also expected to meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari tomorrow.

According to Telugu Desam Party’s mouthpiece “Chaitanya Ratham”, Naidu will take up issues regarding the Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam, merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL Ltd, funds for the recent floods in the state, with Modi He may also take up the issue of World Bank loan for the construction of the capital Amaravati.

Meanwhile, AP Home Minister V Anitha will hold a review meeting headed by Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism affected States in Delhi.

She told PTI that the AP government will be seeking Rs 295 crore from the Centre for setting up state’s own Greyhounds Training Centre, among others.

The Greyhounds is an elite anti-Maoist force set to combat the growing Maoist threat in Andhra Pradesh (undivided).

After bifurcation of the state, the Centre remained in Telangana.