Andhra Pradesh CM directs health officials to be alert over HMPV

Amaravati, Jan 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department officials to be alert to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and take preventive measures.

During a teleconference with officials and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to review the situation, the Chief Minister was informed that no HMPV case was recorded in the state.

"Keep an eye on newcomers into the state and wherever there is a suspicion, conduct tests comprehensively," Naidu directed officials, said an official press release.

Earlier, the health minister also held a review meeting with officials, who informed him that HMPV has been around since 2001 but with a low fatality rate.

"As there is no case of HMPV reported, no increase in cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) and there is no need for alarm as it is mild in nature, it is advised to be vigilant on SARI and ILI cases," said an official press release.

An expert committee (task force) of a micro biologist, paediatricians, pulmonologist and preventive medicine professors was constituted to provide technical inputs to the government and required actions to be taken for further management.

For testing, it has been advised to procure uniplex kits while 10 Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) accredited virology labs in the state are available to conduct the tests.

Incidentally, 4.5 lakh N95 masks, 14 lakh triple-layered masks, 3.5 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are readily available with the health department and it has been advised to procure more stocks of these items and hand sanitisers for the next three months, said the press release.

Sufficient drugs to treat HMPV related illnesses are available in the southern state, the release added.

"In case of necessity, it is advised to procure specialised drugs such as Ribavirin locally till such stocks are supplied by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC). The severity might be more in immune-suppressant patients, patients on immunoglobulins, infants and patients with chronic illness. Hence, proper care to be taken for such patients," said the release.

Likewise, 20-bedded isolation wards will be kept ready in all government and teaching hospitals while mock drills will be conducted in all hospitals to ensure uninterrupted availability of oxygen, among other measures, the press release added. PTI STH ADB