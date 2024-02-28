Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 1,294 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday disbursed Rs 1,294 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme for the fifth year, including interest subvention for the fourth year under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme.

Out of Rs 1,294 crore, Rs 1,078 crore funds have been disbursed to more than 53 lakh farmers at the rate of Rs 2,000, while Rs 216 crore will go in the form of interest subvention for timely repayment of interest on crop loans taken during Rabi-2021 and Kharif-2022 seasons to 11 lakh farmers.

"State welfare depends on farmers' welfare and keeping that in mind, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of farmers in the last 57months," said Reddy, in a virtual address to officials and beneficiaries from his camp office.

According to the CM, the YSRCP government paid Rs 67,500 to each farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme in the past 57 months, which is Rs 17,500 more than the Rs 50,000 promised in five years.

The state government has been implementing various welfare schemes with commitment for the benefit of farmers and hand holding them at every step, unlike the previous TDP regime that ditched the farming community by defaulting on the Rs. 87,612 crore loan waiver promise, he said.

Until now, Reddy said, Rs 34,288 crore has been disbursed under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan and Rs 2,050 crore via YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu schemes, benefiting 85 lakh farmers.

He highlighted that both the schemes are helpful to small and marginal farmers by meeting 80 percent of their cultivation expenses.

