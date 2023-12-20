Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 43 crore under various educational schemes

Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday disbursed Rs 43 crore under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Devena scheme and financial incentive to eligible civil services aspirants under the Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam.

Under Jaganna Videshi Vidya Devena scheme, the Chief Minister credited Rs 42 crore to 390 eligible poor students to fund their overseas education.

"The government has been implementing the scheme to prevent the parents of overseas education aspirants from falling into a debt trap," said Reddy, addressing beneficiaries and officials from across the state.

The Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam offered a financial incentive of Rs 1 crore to 106 aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

Reddy noted that the civil services incentive was released for the first time, highlighting that the two schemes would provide assurance to the aspirants' parents that the government would support them in fulfilling their dreams.

Further, the CM observed the state will reimburse Rs 9.5 crore as tuition fees to 51 students, who obtained admissions in American colleges for this spring.

According to the CM, the Andhra Pradesh government spent Rs 107 crore on 408 students from the marginalised communities to fund their overseas education.

Eligible students from SC, ST, BC, minority and economically backward castes can receive up to Rs 1.25 crore for overseas education under the Jaganna Videshi Vidya Devena scheme.

Similarly, the government will reimburse Rs 1 lakh for eligible aspirants who cleared UPSC preliminary examinations and Rs 50,000 for mains examinations towards their preparation expenses. PTI STH SS