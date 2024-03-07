Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 5,060 Cr to women under govt scheme

Pisinikada (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed Rs 5,060 crore here as financial assistance to 27 lakh women under YSR Cheyutha scheme.

This scheme applies to women in the age bracket of 45 to 60, belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities. The CM has disbursed funds under the scheme for the fourth consecutive year.

Funds under this scheme will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries across the state over the next fortnight, starting today.

"Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has been implementing unique welfare programmes like YSR Cheyutha and Aasara for the empowerment of women," Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

He called on people to see the difference between the YSRCP and TDP governments and noted that his women-friendly regime took several measures for the social, political and economic empowerment of women in the past 58 months.

According to the CM, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan had cheated people by allegedly throwing their election manifesto into the dust bin after making women-oriented promises.

Moreover, he called on people to work for him as an army and star campaigners to bring victory to the ruling YSRCP if they have benefitted from the welfare schemes. PTI STH SS