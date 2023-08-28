Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 680 cr to 9.3 lakh students under fee reimbursement scheme

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday disbursed Rs 680 crore under Jagananna Vidya Devena fee reimbursement scheme at Nagari in Chittoor district.

The amount was credited into the bank accounts of more than 8.4 lakh women, mothers of those 9.3 lakh students.

"The programme which is happening today will change the future of our children's tomorrow. Parent's poverty should not become a barrier for their children's higher studies and future," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting at Nagari.

The Chief Minister promised that expenditure on higher education for eligible students will be borne by the state government, noting that the latest disbursal is for the fee reimbursement from April to June, 2023.

According to the chief minister, the scheme alone disbursed Rs 11,317 crore in the past four years, benefiting lakhs of students.

He said that every poor family should lead a life that is better than yesterday and look forward to a better tomorrow than today, adding that the YSRCP government has been rolling out a plethora of programmes with this motive.

Meanwhile, Reddy ridiculed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for taking part in the unveiling of Rs 100 coin in honour of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday.

He alleged that Naidu backstabbed Rao and grabbed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from him but shamelessly participated in the coin unveiling event.

Further, he claimed that Naidu was responsible for the addition of fake votes in the electoral rolls but went to Delhi to complain to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allege that we (YSRCP) added them.