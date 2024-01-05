Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 97 cr financial assistance to leftover beneficiaries of schemes

Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 97 crore financial assistance to 69,000 leftover beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The chief minister virtually credited the funds into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries as part of a bi-annual exercise which focuses on not leaving any beneficiary behind.

“The government has been taking steps to extend welfare benefits to all those who miss the welfare bus for various reasons by conducting bi-annual exercises in June-July and December-January through social audit verification,” Reddy said, addressing officials and beneficiaries online from his camp office.

The state government has spent Rs 1,745 crore thus far towards extending financial assistance for leftover beneficiaries, he added.

As part of covering them for the period August-December 2023, the CM said more than 1 lakh beneficiaries were added to the list of social pensioners, Aarogyasri cards were distributed to 6,314 new beneficiaries, rice cards to more than 1 lakh people and housing documents to 35,000 more beneficiaries. PTI STH ANE