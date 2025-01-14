Andhra Pradesh CM extends Makar Sankranti greetings to people

Amaravati, Jan 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday extended Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also wished for prosperity in agriculture and other activities.

“My greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. I wholeheartedly wish for this festival, an important one for the Telugu people, to fill their lives with comforts and happiness,” said Naidu in a post on X on Monday.

Considering the auspicious nature of this festive occasion, the CM called on people to follow traditions. PTI STH ROH