Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates winners of 'Aadudam Andhra' sports competition

Visakhapatnam, Feb 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday felicitated the winners of 'Aadudam Andhra' (let’s play Andhra), a 47-day mega sports event held across the state.

The Chief Minister distributed trophies and cash awards to winners which amounted to Rs 12 crore in total.

The goal of Aadudam Andhra was for more sports persons to emerge from the state and create awareness about various sports from ward and village level, said Reddy, addressing the felicitation ceremony at Dr YSR ACA – VDCA Cricket Stadium in the port city.

Reddy noted that the objective was also to identify sports talent at grassroots level.

More than 25 lakh youngsters participated in the competition across the state while 14 talented youngsters have been selected for further grooming in various sporting disciplines. PTI STH ROH