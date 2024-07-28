Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor congratulate Manu Bhaker for bronze at Olympics

Amaravati, Jul 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for bagging India’s first medal, a shooting bronze, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bhaker won a bronze medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol competition.

“Congratulations to Manu Bhaker on scripting history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics! Her bronze medal-winning shot also marks India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

Appreciating Bhaker, the governor said that she had created history by winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Nazeer said Bhaker made the country and its people proud with her achievement and wished her luck to win many more such laurels in the future. PTI STH ANE