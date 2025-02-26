Andhra Pradesh CM, Governor extend Maha Shivaratri greetings

Amaravati, Feb 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday extended Maha Shivaratri festival greetings to the people.

"Maha Shivaratri greetings to all the people. I pray that Lord Shankara bestows all blessings, joy, and health upon the devotees who are observing river baths, fasting, and other rituals," said Naidu in a post on X.

Conveying Maha Shivaratri greetings, the Governor Abdul Nazeer said this auspicious occasion should inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Maha Shivaratri festival is celebrated by millions of devotees across the world with great devotion as it gives an opportunity of spiritual awakening," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

According to the Governor, Maha Shivaratri symbolises triumph of light over darkness as devotees worship Lord Shiva by lighting lamps, observing fast and chanting prayers.

Meanwhile, Lord Shiva temples in the southern state are teeming with devotees.

Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy, on behalf of the government, presented silken raiment to the deity of Sri Kalahasti temple in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The Police Department made arrangements at Lord Shiva temples across the state to enable devotees to partake in Maha Shivaratri celebrations. PTI STH ADB