Andhra Pradesh CM, governor, Jagan Mohan condole Manmohan Singh's death

Amaravati, Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

Terming the former PM as an intellectual statesman, the chief minister said Singh had embodied humility, wisdom and integrity.

"Deeply saddened by former prime minister and renowned economist, Manmohan Singh Ji's demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

From his economic reforms in 1991 as finance minister to his leadership as prime minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions, Naidu said.

The chief minister said Singh's death is a great loss to the nation, and offered condolences to the latter's family and loved ones.

Likewise, the governor expressed profound grief and sadness on the passing away of the ex-PM.

“Singh was an acclaimed thinker and a scholar highly regarded for his illustrious career and for his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms which are recognised worldwide,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Similarly, YSRCP supremo Reddy said Singh's policies laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. His visionary policies and economic reforms laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power,” said Reddy in a post on X.

Singh had served as the PM for 10 years from 2004 to 2014. PTI STH SKY SKY