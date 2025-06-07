Andhra Pradesh CM, Guv, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings

Amaravati, June 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslims.

The Chief Minister said, "Bakrid teaches us that only those with a spirit of sacrifice and devotion are worthy of divine grace." "Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bakrid, which is celebrated as a symbol of the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Extending Bakrid wishes, the Governor said the festival holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with special prayers and great reverence.

"Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor and emphasises on the principle of sharing. On this auspicious occasion, let the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy said Bakrid commemorates the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim and symbolises sacrifice, faith, compassion and unity with devotion.

"Happy Bakrid to all Muslim brothers and sisters. I sincerely hope that you will celebrate the Bakrid festival commemorating the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim," he said. PTI STH ADB