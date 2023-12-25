Andhra Pradesh CM, Guv join people in celebrating Christmas

Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday conveyed Christmas greetings to everyone in the state where thousands celebrated the festival with pomp and gaiety.

Reddy attended Christmas service at a Church of South India (CSI) church in Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

He celebrated the festival with family and friends and conveyed his Christmas greetings and advance new year wishes to relatives, friends, fans and others.

In a press release from the Raj Bhavan, Governor Nazeer said: “I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Christmas festival.

He said Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ and an occasion to cherish his teachings such as peace, love, tolerance and compassion among all people in the world.

Thousands of people celebrated Christmas in the state with pomp and gaiety, amidst family reunions and festive spirit.

Christmas services are scheduled throughout the day across various churches, some of which commenced their services as early as 6 am.

Decorative stars of all sizes and hues adorned the churches in the state with many recreating nativity scenes.

At Pedakakani near Guntur, the Bible Mission Church held its early morning Christmas service between 6 am and 8 am on Monday, followed by a banquet for the attendees.

Reddy expressed happiness on celebrating Christmas in his hometown and prayed for God’s blessings. Commemorating the festival, the CM cut a cake accompanied by family members and also unveiled a 2024 calendar.

In his message, the Chief Minister said the life of Jesus Christ is exemplary to everyone and his teachings lead humanity in the right way.

Reddy wished for eternal grace and blessings of Jesus Christ to people.

Similarly, several political leaders attended Christmas celebrations in their local churches. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh extended Christmas wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH SDP ROH