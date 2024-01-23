Andhra Pradesh CM hits out at Congress leaders

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that some leaders who joined a political party- the Congress-, which bifurcated the state are now working to elevate TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy's remarks assume significance as his younger sister Y S Sharmila, who was recently appointed the state Congress chief, has been critical of him.

"The group of Chandrababu Naidu admirers who entered the party (Congress) which split Andhra Pradesh into two have emerged as star campaigners to elevate him," Reddy said at Uravakonda village in Anantapur district on the sidelines of an event to distribute welfare measures to people.

He, however, did not take any names during his speech, unlike Sharmila who launched a direct attack on her brother.

Currently, Sharmila is on a tour of north Andhra Pradesh to revive the 'fortunes' of the Congress party which has lost most of its support base after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

She travelled in an APSRTC bus from Palasa to Ichapuram and interacted with passengers and threw a challenge at senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy wanting to know about the development which took place in the state under the current government. PTI STH SS