Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates 300 4G cell towers in remote tribal areas

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 300 4G mobile cell towers in remote tribal areas in the state.

An official release from the government said the towers, which were launched virtually from the chief minister's camp office here, will provide communication facilities in remote areas where there is no connectivity till date.

Out of the 300 new towers, 246 were established in Alluri Seetharama Raju district, while the rest were erected in Parvatipuram Manyam (44), Prakasam (4), Eluru (3), Srikakulam (2) and Kakinada (1) districts. Airtel and Reliance Jio established 136 and 164 towers respectively, the release said.

Nearly two lakh people belonging to 944 habitations will get communication facilities with the new towers, Jagan said, adding that 42,000 people benefited from the 100 towers established earlier.

These new towers were set up with an expenditure of Rs 400 crore.

The government plans to extend communication facilities to people living in 5,459 remote habitations by erecting 2,900 mobile towers, he said, adding that the dispensation has convinced the Centre to be part of the Rs 3,119 crore plan for which lands have already been handed over.

The chief minister said that the government aims to complete the construction of all the towers in the next one year and that the connectivity would help people get TV and mobile connections and aid them in registering for the welfare schemes online.

The idea of extending mobile connectivity to remote areas is also part of the revolutionary changes being introduced to transform the rural landscape with village secretariats, village clinics and English medium schools.

Some tribals participated in the programme and thanked the chief minister for extending the 4G network in their areas, the release added. PTI GDK SDP SDP KH