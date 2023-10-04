Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates multiple projects worth over Rs 3,000 cr

Amaravati, Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually launched three projects and laid the foundation for nine more worth Rs 3,008 crore, which will generate employment to over 7,000 people.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 800 crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, DP Chocolates’ cocoa butter and chocolates unit at Sri City (Rs 325 crore) and AP Food Processing Society’s banana processing cluster at Brahmanapalli in YSR Kadapa district (Rs 4 crore).

“We are always with you, ready to support you in your endeavours. Please note that we are just a phone call away to solve any issue that you face in launching your units in the state,” said Reddy, addressing the industrialists in his camp office, according to an official release.

Reddy also laid the foundation stone for Rs 544 crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapur district, Everest Steel building unit at Madakasira (Rs 250 crore) and United Industries Auto Plastic unit (Rs 125 crore) among others.

The state government has also signed agreements with 3F Oil Farm company to set up an oil palm unit at an outlay of Rs 250 crore at Ayyavaram in East Godavari district, which will benefit farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectares. PTI STH ROH