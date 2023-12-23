Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates plywood panel manufacturing unit, hospital

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a slew of projects in Kapada, which included a plywood panel manufacturing unit and a hospital.

The chief minister inaugurated a Rs 1,000-crore plywood panel manufacturing unit of Century Panels Ltd at Gopavaram Industrial Park near Badvel in the district.

The manufacturing unit will employ 2,226 people and would generate indirect employment to many more, said an official press release.

Later, Reddy inaugurated YSR Super Speciality Hospital, built in the district.

Similarly, the CM inaugurated the refurbished district collectorate complex and later distributed three-wheeled scooters to differently-abled people. PTI STH KH