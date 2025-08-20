Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs

Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs (RTIHs) at Amaravati and five more centres in the state.

The CM was accompanied by Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and other officials.

CM Naidu inaugurated the RTIH zonal centres of Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Anantapur and Tirupati virtually from the Amaravati hub.

Named after former chairman of the Tata conglomerate, Ratan Tata, the RTIHs will foster innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem and mentor startups.

"To keep his (Ratan Tata's) ideas alive, we wanted to create something. That is where this idea has come, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub," said Naidu, addressing the audience during the inaugural function.

Ratan Tata died on October 9, 2024.

Naidu said he discussed the idea over the phone with Chandrasekaran and the latter accepted it.

"This is where (what) we are thinking, if you (Chandrasekaran) don't have any objection, we wanted to promote his (Ratan Tata) brand for the benefit of this great nation," he said.

Ratan Tata had contributed to society until the final days of his life. "We have to pay him respects for what he has done to this great nation," the TDP chief said.

The five zonal centres will be mentored by reputed business groups to facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors.

Naidu said he had requested GMR Group to spearhead the Vizag RTIH, followed by Greenko (Rajahmundry RTIH), MEIL (Vijayawada RTIH), Adani Group (Tirupati RTIH) and Jindal company (Anantapur RTIH).

The CM said India is positioned very well, especially after the 1991 reforms, which radically changed the country, and added that the nation enjoys a demographic dividend while several countries are beset with an aging crisis.

Highlighting that youngsters can take risks, Naidu said no country can beat India if the population is well managed.

In the last 11 years, he said, India rose from being the 11th largest economy to the fourth largest one and exuded confidence that the country will emerge as the third largest economy next year.

Emphasising that Andhra Pradesh will become the number one place for innovation and entrepreneurship, Naidu said over 1.64 lakh people signed up for an online entrepreneurship or startup business programme in 24 hours, creating a Guinness world record.

The CM had launched the 'Avishkarana Andhra' programme, which aims to create one entrepreneur per family, where the world record was achieved.

Naidu said 175 industrial hubs will be created in all the 175 Assembly constituencies of the southern state.

He promised to create wealth on one side and take care of the poor on the other.

Moreover, he requested all entrepreneurs to help and handhold the RTIH concept to turn it into a success.