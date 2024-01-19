Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Rs 400 cr Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Jan 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated a 125-foot tall statue of B R Ambedkar here, built at a cost of Rs 400 crore and dubbed the 'Statue of Social Justice'.

Erected on an 81-foot tall concrete pedestal, the statue is part of complex which also features B R Ambedkar experience centre, a 2,000-seat convention centre, food court, children's play area, musical fountain, walkways and others.

"Today, in Vijayawada we are inaugurating the statue of an immortal social reformer who changed millennia-old social, financial and women's history in our country," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting prior to the inauguration.

The Chief Minister noted that the Statue of Liberty comes to mind when one thinks of the US, but from now on the Statue of Social Justice will reverberate in India.

The statue was made with steel framing and bronze cladding, requiring 400 MT of stainless steel and 120 MT of bronze.

The 85-foot pedestal is designed as the Kalachakra Maha Mandal from Buddhist architecture and is pink sandstone from Rajasthan.

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Department acted as the nodal agency for the project while the AP Industries and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd was the executing agency.

The project was started on December 21, 2021. PTI STH ROH