Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates slew of projects

Amaravati, Nov 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for nine projects in food processing and other industries worth Rs 1,100 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated five food processing projects worth Rs 422 crore in Nellore, Eluru, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts.

"The state government is laying special emphasis on industries, especially MSMEs and food processing sector," said Reddy, addressing officials across the state.

He called on district Collectors to concentrate on these sectors.

The CM inaugurated 4.2 lakh metric-ton capacity and Rs 250 crore Gokul Agro Resources Ltd edible oil refinery at Doruvulapalem in Nellore district.

Likewise, Reddy laid the foundation for AIC Pharmaceutical unit, a Rs 280 crore facility coming up at Gottipadu near Orvakal in Kurnool district.

He also laid the foundation for a Rs 90 crore nutraceutical plant, RPS Industries, at the same place.

Similarly, he launched 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the state government's Industries Department at an investment of Rs 286 crore, among others.

According to the CM, these projects will create 21,079 jobs.

Aimed at giving further impetus to the MSME sector, the Chief Minister announced that more incentives will be announced in February, 2024.

Over the years, Reddy noted that 1.88 lakh MSMEs have been established in the state, which created more than 12 lakh jobs.

Moreover, he highlighted that 130 large industries have set up shop in the state in the past four and a half years, ushering in investments of Rs 69,000 crore and employment to 86,000 persons. PTI STH SS