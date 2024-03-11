Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates slew of projects in Pulivendula

Pulivendula (Andhra Pradesh), March 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The chief minister unveiled former chief minister Late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s statue in YSR Medical College premises and inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of YSR Medical College, Government General Hospital and YSR Government Nursing College.

Reddy also launched a Banana Integrated Pack House built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, Dr YSR Mini Secretariat Complex, Y S Jayamma Municipal Shopping Complex and the YSR Ulimella Lake Front developed at a cost of Rs 69 crore, according to an official press release.

The CM inaugurated the YSR Memorial Park in 16 acres of land, set up at a cost of Rs 39 crore which was funded by Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) and the state government. PTI STH ANE