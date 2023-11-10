Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates two police stations in Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday inaugurated two newly built police stations in Kadapa district.

On the second day of his visit to the district, the chief minister inaugurated R K Valley police station in Idupulapaya, which was built at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

He also opened another police station at Jammalamadugu, built at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, said an official release.

Following the inauguration, Reddy heard the grievances from the public.

The chief minister is scheduled to participate in a review meeting with Vemula Mandal representatives at Eco Park and would wind up his two-day tour and return to his residence in Tadepalli. PTI STH KH