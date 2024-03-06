Andhra Pradesh CM inaugurates Veligonda project's twin tunnels

Yeguva Cherlopalli (Andhra Pradesh), March 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the twin tunnels of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project here in Prakasam district, which will irrigate 4.5 lakh acres and supply drinking water to more than 15 lakh people.

Estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs 10,010 crore, the first tunnel of the project was completed in November 2021 and the second one in January 2024.

"The completion of the Veligonda project's twin tunnels is a remarkable achievement. This project will bring much-needed water to the drought-stricken and fluoride-affected upland areas in 30 mandals, spanning Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts," said Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing a meeting.

Paying tributes to his father and former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that Veligonda project was initiated by the former back in 2004.

Terming the inauguration as a fulfilment of his father's vision, the CM dedicated the tunnels, 18-km long each, to the nation.

