Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan congratulates Congress, BJP on electoral victories

Amaravati, Dec 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated the Congress party and BJP for winning Assembly elections in different states.

He congratulated the BJP for winning the polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"Congratulations to Congress on winning the Assembly elections in our neighbouring state of Telangana," said Reddy in a post on X, who was also a former Congress MP.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress party workers and supporters celebrated their party's victory in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Congress leader Shaik Mastan Vali also participated in these celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju met his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy and congratulated him in Hyderabad.

"Met and conveyed my heartfelt congratulations today to TPCC president Revant Reddy on the grand victory of Telangana Congress in the Assembly elections," said Rudraraju in a post on X.

He exhorted that the aspirations of crores of people will finally have a voice as the Congress party is set to build a people's Telangana.

Earlier, Rudraraju celebrated Telangana Congress party's victory at Andhra Ratna Bhavanamu. PTI STH SS