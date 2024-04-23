Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan lists out welfare schemes; seeks people's mandate again

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 23 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the people of the state have his 'schemes to fulfil their aspirations.' The YSRCP chief was speaking at Vizianagaram in the eponymous district during a public meeting as part of his 'Memanta Siddham' (we are all ready) election campaign bus tour.
"To fulfil your dreams you have Jagan's schemes in Andhra Pradesh," Reddy said, adding the YSRCP government has implemented over 40 schemes 'by understanding the dreams of the poor'.
According to him, the forthcoming polls are not only for electing MPs and MLAs but also protecting the welfare schemes benefiting 'every' household in the state for the next five years, including continuing doorstep delivery of government services.
He recalled several welfare schemes implemented in the past five years and also highlighted the work done to improve education, among others.
Earlier today, Reddy met with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd) employee union leaders and assured the support of the ruling party against its privatisation.
He reminded them that the state government had passed a resolution in the Assembly opposing the steel plant's privatisation.
Reddy has embarked on an election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. PTI STH SS