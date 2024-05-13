Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu among early voters

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), May 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with their respective family members, were among the early voters in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday while Chandrababu Naidu and his wife exercised their franchise in Amaravati.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the people have seen the best governance during the past five years.

"You have seen the governance for the past five years and the best governance is to continue for their betterment, vote for that government," he told reporters.

The polling is scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM in the state, barring a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier.

Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief D Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. PTI GDK SS