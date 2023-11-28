Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation, launches power projects worth Rs 6,600 cr

Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for a slew of power projects worth Rs 6,600 crore.

The CM laid the foundation for two solar power projects valued at Rs 3,400 crore, in Kadapa and Anantapur, from his camp office.

Besides, he laid the foundation for 16 power sub-stations at a cost of Rs 2,479 crore and inaugurated another 12 sub-stations worth Rs 620 crore.

"Aimed at enhancing power supply in 14 districts at an outlay of Rs 3,099 crore, we have inaugurated some of the 28 power sub-stations and laid the foundation for some more," said Reddy, addressing officials across the state.

Foundation stone was also laid for Rs 100 crore expansion project of Vijayawada-based Avera electric scooter company was also laid.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Ltd has entered into an agreement with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for an investment worth Rs 10,000 crore, in the field of renewable energy.

The agreement with HPCL signed in the presence of Reddy involves setting up a 500 MW solar power plant, 500 MW wind energy facility, green hydrogen plant, 100 MW battery energy storage system and others.

According to the CM, all these environmental friendly projects will create hundreds of jobs in the state. PTI STH ROH