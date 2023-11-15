Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation stone for Rs 340 crore Varikapudisela lift irrigation project

Macherla (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Varikapudisela lift irrigation project at Macherla in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu District, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 340 crore.

Advertisment

The chief minister said the project aims to irrigate 1.25 lakh acres of land in Palnadu district and also meet the drinking water needs of 1 lakh people.

“We have begun the work after securing essential approvals from the Central Forest and Environment Departments for the Varikapudisela lift irrigation project costing Rs 340 crore,” Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

Though the Nagarjuna Sagar Project is nearby, the CM observed that Macherla region has been neglected for decades together, alleging that former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had also laid the foundation for this project without procuring the necessary permissions prior to the 2019 elections.

Advertisment

Under the first phase of the Varikapudisela project, the state government will supply 281 cusecs of water through four pumps and drinking water to 20,000 people.

As many as 24,900 acres of land will be irrigated in the first phase, covering seven villages of Veldurthi mandal in Palnadu district.

The second phase of the project aims to irrigate more than 1 lakh acres of land and provide drinking water to 80,000 people.

Advertisment

Once completed, the Varikapudisela project is expected to benefit 31 villages in three assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan are misleading the people of Andhra Pradesh with false assurances.

As polls are drawing near, he alleged that Naidu is making false promises such as giving 1 kg gold and a luxury car to voters while terming the joint TDP-Janasena manifesto a deceptive one.

The CM claimed that the political agenda of these two parties is only centred around exploiting the masses, rather than serving them. PTI STH ANE