Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu congratulates Donald Trump on election victory

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for winning the 2024 US presidential election and wished him success.

The chief minister said that Trump's election would further strengthen ties between India and the US.

"I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections and wish him success as he prepares to lead his country forward. His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-US partnership," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The TDP chief expressed confidence that the two nations, India and the US, will foster greater cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump. PTI STH KH