Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, Jagan condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Amaravati, April 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of multiple tourists.

Expressing deep anguish over the attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam, the CM described it as a "senseless act of violence".

“Deeply anguished by the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, the TDP supremo prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

YSRCP chief Reddy expressed shock over the terror attack in Pahalgam.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” said Reddy, calling the attack a "cowardly act of violence".

At least 28 tourists were killed, including foreign visitors in the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.