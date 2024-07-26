Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu leaves for Delhi, to attend NITI meeting on July 27

Amaravati, Jul 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday left for New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27 which will focus on making India a developed nation by 2047.

"The CM left for New Delhi and is expected to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting," a TDP source told PTI. However, it is not clear as to how many days Naidu would spend in the national capital. PTI STH KH