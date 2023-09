Amaravati, Sept 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for London on Saturday for a 10-day personal vist and is expected to return on September 11, said an official source.

He will depart from Vijayawada at 9.30 PM today.

"The Chief Minister is leaving for London for 10 days and it is a completely family-centric visit," the source confirmed to PTI and added that Reddy's daughters are staying there. PTI STH KH