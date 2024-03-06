Andhra Pradesh CM open Veligonda project's twin tunnels that can irrigate 4.5 lakh acres of land

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), March 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the twin tunnels of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project here in Prakasam district, which will irrigate 4.5 lakh acres and supply drinking water to more than 15 lakh people.

Advertisment

Estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs 10,010 crore, the first tunnel of the project was completed in November 2021 and the second in January 2024.

"The completion of the Veligonda project's twin tunnels is a remarkable achievement. This project will bring much-needed water to the drought-stricken and fluoride-affected upland areas in 30 mandals, spanning Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts," CM Jagan Reddy said, addressing a meeting.

Recalling that his father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy initiated the project in 2004, Jagan paid tribute and said the occasion marked the fulfilment of YSR's dream.

Advertisment

The twin tunnels each are 18 km long.

On Wedensday, the chief minister also disbursed Rs 1,294 crore towards input subsidy for the benefit of more than 11 lakh farmers who lost their crops in the drought a few months ago and Cyclone Michaung in December last year.

Out of the Rs 1,294 crore, Rs 847 crore has been paid as input subsidy to seven lakh farmers hit by drought in 103 mandals in seven districts, while the remainder went to more than four lakh farmers who suffered crop losses due to the Michaung cyclone.

Disbursing the financial aid from his camp office, the CM said that Rs 3,262 crore has been disbursed under input subsidy to more than 34 lakh farmers who suffered crop losses due to natural calamities in the past 57 months. PTI STH ANE