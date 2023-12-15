Andhra Pradesh CM pays homage to Sardar Patel, Potti Sriramulu

Amaravati, Dec 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Potti Sriramulu on their death anniversary.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to the leaders' portraits at the state secretariat accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana, Education Minister B Satyanarayana and Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh.

"Potti Sriramulu was a great man who fasted unto death for achieving statehood for Andhra Pradesh. He is the epitome of Telugu people's self-respect," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

He noted that Sriramulu ensured that a separate Telugu state was formed by sacrificing his life but remained immortal.

Naidu highlighted that Patel, a Bharat Ratna, played an instrumental role in the national integrity of our country with matchless patriotism. PTI STH KH