Andhra Pradesh CM pays tributes to Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we remember with deep gratitude the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our brave soldiers who secured India's historic victory in 1971," said Naidu in a post on X.

This day stands as a heartfelt tribute to their (Indian soldiers) devotion and spirit, which will continue to inspire generations to come, added Naidu. PTI STH ADB