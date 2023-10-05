Andhra Pradesh CM reaches Delhi for two-day tour

Vijayawada/Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday left for a two-day tour of Delhi on October 5 and 6.

Advertisment

He departed for Delhi at 10.30 am on Thursday from the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram and later landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The chief minister is expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman at 6 pm on Thursday, said an official.

On Friday, Reddy will attend a chief ministers' conference convened by the union government, on left wing extremism.

The conference is scheduled at 9.45 am on Friday at Vignan Bhavan. PTI STH ANE