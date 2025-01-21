Andhra CM Naidu to hold up to 15 meetings on second day at WEF in Davos

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to hold up 15 meetings on the second day of his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Besides meetings with the executives of top global companies, the Chief Minister is also slated to participate in roundtable conferences on green hydrogen, green manufacturing, next petrochemical hub, energy transmission and blue economy, an official press release said.

"Met the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Lakshmi N Mittal, and CEO Aditya Mittal in Davos today. ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel has recently made a landmark investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for a 17.8-million-ton integrated steel project in Anakapalli," said Naidu in a post on X.

Met with the Executive Chairman of @AMNSIndia, Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, and CEO Mr. Aditya Mittal, in Davos today. ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel has recently made a landmark investment of ₹1.4 lakh crore for a 17.8-million-ton integrated steel project in Anakapalli. This initiative… pic.twitter.com/wjS6fEga2u — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 21, 2025

Advertisment

Calling to investment in Andhra Pradesh, he said the steel major's initiative stands out as one of the largest greenfield projects in recent times. Further, the TDP supremo is expected to meet Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Young and UAE Economy Minister, said the press release.

Other executives Naidu is expected to meet include Welspun chairman BK Goenka, LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-Cheol, Carlsberg CEO Jacob Aarup Andersen, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan and others.

Moreover, the CM is expected to publicise opportunities and the potential Andhra Pradesh holds in interviews to international media houses, the press release added.