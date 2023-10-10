Andhra Pradesh CM to launch Rs 100 crore programme to modernise skill development institutes

Amaravati, Oct 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a Rs 100 crore programme on October 16 in Visakhapatnam to modernise skill development and training institutes across the state.

The chief minister is also scheduled to distribute job offer letters to candidates trained in various skills.

"The chief minister will launch a Rs 100 crore programme to modernise the skill development and training institutes across the state, issue job offer letters to persons trained in various skills and would witness the signing of memoranda of understanding with major industries that will play a leading role in skill development activities," said an official release on Tuesday.

Under the first phase, the state government has finalised tie-ups with 182 industries, such as KIA Motors, L&T, JSW, Samsung, UltraTech, Schneider Electric, Hyundai Steel and Johnson Lifts and Escalators.

These industries are expected to team up with the southern state to build the latest skill infrastructure in a mission mode in sync with the emerging trends.

Primarily, a web portal and a mobile application, Skill Universe, will also be launched in the port city as a one-stop solution for all skill development related programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

Convergence of development programmes, integration of skill lifecycle and areas of government departments' operations will be achieved by Skill Universe, including helping industries to unearth skilled manpower.

According to the state government, more than 14 lakh candidates were trained for various job and self-employment skills between June 2019 and September 2023. PTI STH KH