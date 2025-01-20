Andhra Pradesh CM to meet investors in Zurich on his way to Davos

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reached Zurich, Switzerland on Monday as part of his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF), government said.

We're ready to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global investment map. I'm leading a delegation from the GoAP to the 55th Annual Meeting of the @wef in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

See you in Davos!#WEF25 #IndiaAtDavos #APatWEF #InvestInAP pic.twitter.com/q7hByCmhuV — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 19, 2025

At the Zurich Airport, Europe TDP Forum members and Telugu NRIs accorded a grand welcome to the Chief Minister-led delegation that includes, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Industries Minister TG Bharat and other officials, said an official press release.

Naidu and Lokesh interacted with Telugu NRIs and Europe TDP Forum members in the airport.

"In some time, the Chief Minister and ministers will meet investors in Zurich," the release added.

Further, Naidu met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the neighbouring state's IT Minister D Sridhar Babu in the airport.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers are visiting WEF to attract investments to their respective states.

Naidu is on a four-day visit to Davos from January 20 to 24 to promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase the state to lure investments.