Andhra Pradesh CM urges PM, Railway Minister to inspect all rail lines in India

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inspect all rail lines in the country.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister made the appeal following a visit to the Vizianagaram government general hospital where the injured survivors are undergoing treatment in the wake of a train accident in Vizianagaram district.

“I sincerely request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to constitute a high level audit committee to thoroughly examine all these aspects, not just on this line but on all lines across the country,” said Reddy in a post on X.

He stressed the need for an audit to ensure that devastating accidents do not recur.

Advertisment

Reddy posed three queries on the accident which claimed 14 lives and left 50 injured.

Why did the braking system and alert system not function? Why did the signalling fail? How did the communications system fail, he asked.

A running train colliding with another stationary train on the same line gave rise to several obvious questions.

Advertisment

Expressing pain over the train mishap, the CM prayed for the families of the victims, and assured them full government support.

Rayagada Passenger train hit the Palasa Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam on Sunday night, causing three coaches to derail.

The Rayagada passenger train had overshot the signal, according to Railway officials said. PTI STH GDK ROH