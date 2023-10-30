Andhra Pradesh CM visits train accident victim in Vizianagaram hospital

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the train accident victims at the Vizianagaram Government General Hospital and enquired about their treatment and facilities.

At least 14 persons died and 50 were injured when Palasa Passenger hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind on the Howrah-Chennai line at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Accompanied by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Vizianagaram district collector S Nagalakshmi and others, the chief minister inspected the treatment facilities and went around talking to the victims.

“Are they taking good care of you? Is the doctor taking care of you,” Reddy asked a victim who suffered a leg injury and proceeded to talk to two minor girls and their mother undergoing treatment. He spent almost an hour with several patients.

Earlier, Reddy shelved his plan to visit the accident site to avoid delaying track restoration work and directly proceeded to the hospital where several survivors are undergoing treatment.

"On the request of the Railway officials, the CM will go directly to the hospital instead of inspecting the scene at the train accident spot... Railway officials appealed that if the CM comes to the spot, there is a possibility that the track restoration work will be delayed," said a note shared by the CMO with PTI.

The coaches involved in the mishap were removed and track restoration work was taken up on a war-footing.

The Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special were involved in the accident as the Rayagada passenger had overshot the signal, Railway officials had said on Sunday.