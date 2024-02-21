Andhra Pradesh CM visits Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham in Vizag, takes part in rituals

Visakhapatnam, Feb 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam and took part in religious rituals.

Advertisment

Accompanied by the chief pontiff of the math, Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the chief minister also visited Goddess Raja Shyamala’s temple at Chinnamusidivada near the port city.

“After conducting special pujas, the chief minister took part in Rudra Homam Purnaahuti rituals,” an official press release said.

Senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy and others accompanied the chief minister. PTI STH ANE