Andhra Pradesh CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking help with case of Indian student’s death in US

Amaravati, Sep 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to intervene and communicate with his American counterpart to probe the circumstances leading to a Telugu student’s death in the US and a subsequent video clip belittling the deceased.

Advertisment

Reddy was referring to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student from the state, who was hit by a speeding police car responding to an emergency call on January 23, 2023.

“I request you to personally intervene in this matter by communicating with your counterpart in the United States and urging for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” said Reddy in the letter.

He said it is important to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served, and also asked the minister to take up this issue with America’s ambassador to India.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Kandula’s grandfather Suribabu told PTI that the case is being overseen by his relatives in the US, along with support of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Kandula was pursuing a masters degree in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Her death grabbed the headlines now after a video went viral in which American police personnel are heard saying Kandula's life was of ‘limited value’.

Kandula hailed from Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH ANE