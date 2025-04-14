Andhra Pradesh CM, YSRCP chief pay tributes to BR Ambedkar

Vijayawada, Apr 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Naidu, quoting Ambedkar's words, said: "Only when people are always alert, educated, and possess self-respect and self-confidence, will a nation truly prosper." He urged people to draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s ideals, and work together to uphold the self-respect and confidence of underprivileged communities across all sections of society.

The chief minister recalled Ambedkar’s legacy as Constitution's architect, first Law Minister of independent India, and a key freedom fighter who laid the foundation for modern democratic India.

"Let us all rededicate ourselves to the upliftment of Dalits and realization of the egalitarian society envisioned by Ambedkar," said Naidu.

Similarly, former CM and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Ambedkar championed equality, upliftment, and empowerment for the downtrodden, "which was reflected in the governance of his regime".

"Ambedkar remains an enduring inspiration to humanity for generations," Reddy wrote on 'X', remembering the visionary leader and his timeless contributions to the nation. PTI MS STH KH