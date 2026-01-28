Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and discussed with him issues related to the state.

"The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, today," the office of the home minister posted on 'X'.

Kalyan, who is on a visit to the national capital, also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the day.