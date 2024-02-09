Andhra Pradesh district EVM nodal officers undergo workshop on how to operate EVMs

Amaravati, Feb 9 (PTI) In the run-up to the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office on Friday conducted a workshop for all district Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) nodal officers and technical assistants on how to operate the EVMs.

The workshop attended online by officials from Bihar, Goa, Ladakh, Lakshwadweep, Puducherry and Chandigarh, apart from those in Andhra Pradesh, was held at the secretariat under the supervision of additional CEO M N Harinder Prasad, along with a team from the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad.

“A comprehensive awareness workshop was conducted for district EVM nodal officers and technical assistants. They were trained on some common technical issues that crop up while operating EVMs and how to solve them,” a press release from the CEO’s office said.

The officials were also trained on how to secure EVMs before and after the polls, how to transport them and the different levels of checks involved in their operation.

Similarly, the officials were also trained on how to repair the EVMs and familiarised with the manner in which they should be operated on voting day and counting day, and among other key issues. PTI STH ANE