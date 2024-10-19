Andhra Pradesh: ED conducts raids against ex-YSRCP MP in money laundering case

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided the premises of former YSRCP MP and Telugu film producer M V V Satyanarayana and some others in Andhra Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

At least five locations, including in Visakhapatnam, were being raided by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR filed against Satyanarayana and others in a case linked to alleged grabbing of government land.

Satyanarayana lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Vishakhapatnam seat, which he contested on a YSRCP ticket. He has produced a number of Telugu films. PTI NES DIV DIV