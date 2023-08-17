Andhra Pradesh, edX join together to make students globally ready

Amaravati, Aug 17 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government and edX, a leading e-learning platform have entered into an agreement to evolve a roadmap for bolstering existing varsity courses to propel state students to be globally ready by learning modern technologies.

edX will collaborate with AP higher education department (HED) to create a roadmap for enhancing its online courses designed by top global institutions such as MIT, Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge and other universities.

edX representatives met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office today.

"edX may work with Andhra Pradesh HED to explore training and learning needs, identify learning gaps and curate MOOCs (massive open online courses) from within edX's existing online campus subscription catalogue with respect to the requirement of the current curriculum of both professional and conventional degree programmes," said an official press release.

Both the entities are expected to jointly launch technologies and pedagogies for teaching and learning with advice from edX founder, chief platform officer and MIT professor Anant Agarwal.

Agarwal will guide on curriculum design, create new verticals and revamp existing courses among other initiatives.

Students from the southern state will stand to benefit by learning the latest developments in the disciplines of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data mining, data analytics, virtual reality, augmented reality, cloud computing, quantum computing and other futuristic technologies.

This collaboration is envisaged to fill the vacuum of well trained faculty and availability of quality content, the release said. PTI STH KH