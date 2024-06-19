Andhra Pradesh government transfers 19 IAS officers

Amaravati, June 19 (PTI) In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh, 19 senior IAS officers were transferred on Wednesday.

According to an order issued by chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, 2004 batch IAS officer PS Pradyumna has been appointed as the secretary to the Chief Minister.

Bhaskar Katamneni from the same batch has been appointed as commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

V Vinay Chand, a 2008 batch IAS officer has been appointed as secretary to Government, Finance Department, among others.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officers Y Srilakshmi, Rajat Bhargava and Praveen Prakash were directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting. PTI STH ROH